ORG Partners LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $565.63 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $511.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $579.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,349 shares of company stock worth $21,372,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

