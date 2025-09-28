Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Boosted by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,511,060.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,689.76. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.