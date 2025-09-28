Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $283.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $364.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

