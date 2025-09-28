Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 2,087 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

