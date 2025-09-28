TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.68.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,902.24. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.44 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.55. The company has a market cap of $356.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.