Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $2.49 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.89.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,349 shares of company stock valued at $21,372,994 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3%

MA opened at $565.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $579.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $511.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

