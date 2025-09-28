Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Raised by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.44 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $356.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.00 and its 200-day moving average is $160.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.68.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

