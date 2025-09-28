Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

