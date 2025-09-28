Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CocaCola by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $642,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 8,419.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891,034 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

