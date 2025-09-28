Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $42.73 Million Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 2.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $42,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $41,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $474.41 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $222.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.62 and a 200-day moving average of $463.89.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

