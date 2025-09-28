Diversified Enterprises LLC Sells 729 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Diversified Enterprises LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QCOM stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.87.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,510. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

