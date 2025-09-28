The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 72.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.46 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average of $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.