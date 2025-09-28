Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $177.57 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.63.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

