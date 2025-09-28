GE Aerospace $GE is Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for about 3.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $777,075,000. Amundi raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,060 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $307.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.78.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

