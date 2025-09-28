TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of GS stock opened at $802.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $747.32 and its 200 day moving average is $647.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

