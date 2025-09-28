Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,641 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08. The company has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

