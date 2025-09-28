Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,960 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $70,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $435,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $98.37 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.30.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

