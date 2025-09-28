Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys 21 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,349 shares of company stock valued at $21,372,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $565.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $511.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

