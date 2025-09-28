Smith Salley Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after acquiring an additional 904,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $265.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.