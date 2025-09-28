PMG Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

PMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 7.1% of PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $215.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

