Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Sells 870 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.44 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

