Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 562 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% during the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.