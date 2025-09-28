City Holding Co. Has $1.74 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.8%

SCHW opened at $95.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average is $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

