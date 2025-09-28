City Holding Co. Buys 708 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

City Holding Co. increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

NYSE CVX opened at $160.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.13. The company has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

