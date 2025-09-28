City Holding Co. Acquires 271 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9%

MCD stock opened at $305.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.19. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

