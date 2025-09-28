Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 2,522 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $5,045,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $143.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.39. The stock has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

