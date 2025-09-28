Reviewing Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 32.43% 18.32% 10.71% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akanda has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

75.2% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akanda shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and Akanda”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories $41.95 billion 5.54 $13.40 billion $7.98 16.74 Akanda $840,000.00 2.12 -$4.10 million N/A N/A

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Abbott Laboratories and Akanda, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 4 15 2 2.90 Akanda 0 0 0 0 0.00

Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $145.22, indicating a potential upside of 8.68%. Given Abbott Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Abbott Laboratories is more favorable than Akanda.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Akanda on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. It also offers laboratory and transfusion medicine systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics polymerase chain reaction instrument systems that automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detect and measure infectious agents; point of care systems; cartridges for testing blood gas, chemistry, electrolytes, coagulation, and immunoassay; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products; molecular point-of-care testing for HIV, SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test, and remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for laboratories. In addition, the company provides pediatric and adult nutritional products; rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases; diabetes care products, such as glucose and blood glucose monitoring systems; and neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. Abbott Laboratories was founded in 1888 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

About Akanda

(Get Free Report)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.