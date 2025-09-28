WD Rutherford LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $218.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

