Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Baird R W downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $344.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.20 and its 200-day moving average is $359.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

