SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $991,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,627 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23,627.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,784 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 272.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,136,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,390,000 after acquiring an additional 831,247 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $162,127,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE AMT opened at $194.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $234.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 247.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

