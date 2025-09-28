TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,126 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 27.7% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 18,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $235.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.54.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

