Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,037.85. The trade was a 76.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $936.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $919.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $926.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

