Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,170 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $257.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

