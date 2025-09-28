Financial Designs Corp Buys Shares of 2,309 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Financial Designs Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10,567.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $241,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,728 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 38,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

