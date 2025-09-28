RTX Corporation $RTX is Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. RTX comprises 2.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in RTX by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after buying an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.75. The company has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

