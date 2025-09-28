Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $12.25 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9,991.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,332,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,516 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 52,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.41.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $114.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

