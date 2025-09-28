Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,484,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,419,037,000 after acquiring an additional 437,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,362,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,707,316,000 after acquiring an additional 295,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.85, for a total value of $553,162.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,459,730.35. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,955,745. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $243.58 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

