Novem Group Invests $248,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.15.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.