Grandview Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $360.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.25 and its 200-day moving average is $373.63. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

