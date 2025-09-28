Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 1,417 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Financial Partners Group LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.0% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,045,000 after purchasing an additional 350,796 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 302,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,121 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Shares of LMT opened at $487.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $448.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.65. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

