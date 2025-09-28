LVW Advisors LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Target by 29.1% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 33,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $205,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 17.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.48.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

