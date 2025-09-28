Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4%

LLY stock opened at $724.73 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The stock has a market cap of $685.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $766.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.