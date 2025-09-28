Neumann Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price objective (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $235.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day moving average of $224.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

