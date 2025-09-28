Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stock Position Reduced by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price target (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $235.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.