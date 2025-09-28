LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Shopify by 149.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Shopify by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 86.8% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Arete Research upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

SHOP stock opened at $140.25 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.28.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

