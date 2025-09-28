TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,727,877 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1%

BX opened at $175.40 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.