GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,065,000 after acquiring an additional 692,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,387,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

GE opened at $294.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

