LVW Advisors LLC Buys 20 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking by 1,411.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 79.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,259,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Booking by 182.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,081,000 after buying an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,223,000 after buying an additional 39,523 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 19.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,707,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $5,548.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5,553.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5,270.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,060.98 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 target price (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

