San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6%

LOW stock opened at $257.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

