Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 120,134 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 783,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 120,134 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $54,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,017,223,000 after buying an additional 969,027 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,037,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $924,643,000 after acquiring an additional 728,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 74.30%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

